SAN MATEO (CBS SF/AP) — A San Mateo County judge halted a hearing Wednesday and ordered two doctors to determine whether Malik Dosouqi, who is accused of luring and fatally stabbing two men in a remote area near Woodside on Skyline Boulevard, is competent to stand trial for murder.

Judge Robert Foiles said he was concerned Dosouqi “is unable to truly understand the criminal proceedings” or contribute to his defense.

Dosouqi, 26, of Pacifica, has told the judge he wanted to represent himself and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury and two counts of special circumstances.

He was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of 31-year-old John Sione Pekipaki and 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher. The men were killed in late June on a stretch of Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated San Mateo County.

“We’re now working on the details as to why would he have decided to lure these two innocent victims to that location to murder them,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

On June 14th at 11:09 p.m., a deputy found Nasher’s body in a dirt area west of Skyline Boulevard just north of Reids Roost Road.

On June 15th at 11 p.m., patrol deputies returned to the scene to search for additional evidence, and at 11:55 p.m., the deputies heard someone calling for help.

They found Pekipaki lying on the ground in a turnout off Skyline Boulevard with stab wounds. They also saw a man, later identified as Dosouqi, driving away.

A deputy shot at the oncoming vehicle moving toward Pekipaki and other deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dosouqi drove the vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch. He was taken into custody and treated for a laceration to his arm.

