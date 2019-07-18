ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly stole a car during a burglary died during a police chase when his car struck a tree in Antioch early Thursday morning, according to police.
Antioch police received information from a neighboring city about a vehicle that was stolen during a residential burglary. Around 1 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle on Somersville Road matching the description of the stolen vehicle, police said.
As officers got into a position for a traffic stop, the suspect sped away from officers and fled east on Buchanan Road.
In the 1100 block of Buchanan Road, the suspect crossed the raised center divider and struck a tree on the north side of the road. Emergency crews responded, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are both investigating the case.
