



SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The San Leandro Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage and other details from a shooting by an officer that killed a 56-year-old man last month.

At 4:17 p.m. on June 11, police shot and killed San Leandro resident Anthony Gomez

Twelve minutes earlier, San Leandro police had received a call from a man in the 1900 block of North Boulevard reporting that his neighbor was wielding a machete in the street, appeared intoxicated, made threats to kill police officers and at one point dropped his pants and exposed his genitals to neighborhood children.

Cmdr. Isaac Benabou said officers responded and gave multiple commands to Gomez to stop and drop the machete, which he eventually did, but refused to come to officers from a porch. Officers were able to call away a woman from the porch who was with Gomez.

According to the video, as the officers began moving to approach Gomez and make sure he did not enter the home, Gomez abruptly stood up with a dark object in his hands.

He shouted a challenging comment at officers that included profanity, prompting an officer to fire a single shot, hitting Gomez in the upper body. The object turned out to be a dark-painted piece of wood similar in size to a handgun, according to police.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Jeff Tudor said that the Police Department will not determine whether officers acted in line with department policies until the investigation is complete.