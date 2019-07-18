RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Hazardous materials crews were responding to an overturned tanker truck carrying liquid asphalt in Pinole Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at 5:12 a.m. and happened on the Richmond Parkway overpass above Interstate Highway 80. It appeared the tanker truck had exited eastbound I-80 at the Richmond Parkway/Fitzgerald Drive exit and was turning left onto the westbound overpass when it overturned.
The California Highway Patrol also responded and has closed the Richmond Parkway off-ramp from eastbound I-80. The ramp could be closed into the afternoon hours, CHP and city officials said.
Richmond Parkway was closed between Blume Drive and the Pinole Vista Crossing shopping center, according to the city. The closure was expected to last at least four hours.
It was not immediately known if the driver was injured, or if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
