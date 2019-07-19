WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash with another vehicle in Woodside Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on state Highway 84 about a half-mile west of Portola Road, according to San Mateo County sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

A motorcyclist crashed into a car there and suffered very severe injuries, Blankswade said. According to the California Highway Patrol, a coroner has been called to the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed that the crash was fatal.

@SMCSheriff is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 84, 1/2 mile West of Portola Valley Rd.

The crash involves a motorcycle rider & a tow truck. Road closed for approx. 2 or more hours while the collision is investigated. Pls find alternate routes. News release to follow pic.twitter.com/taOE0OImtT — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 20, 2019

Blankswade said the road is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m.