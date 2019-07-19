WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash with another vehicle in Woodside Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on state Highway 84 about a half-mile west of Portola Road, according to San Mateo County sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.
A motorcyclist crashed into a car there and suffered very severe injuries, Blankswade said. According to the California Highway Patrol, a coroner has been called to the area.
The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed that the crash was fatal.
@SMCSheriff is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 84, 1/2 mile West of Portola Valley Rd.
The crash involves a motorcycle rider & a tow truck.
Road closed for approx. 2 or more hours while the collision is investigated. Pls find alternate routes. News release to follow pic.twitter.com/taOE0OImtT
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 20, 2019
Blankswade said the road is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.