OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pothole measuring 4-feet-by-3-feet has forced the shut down of three lanes on the busy Highway 880 in Oakland less than an hour before the evening rush hour, California Highway Patrol said.
The large gaping hole was in a southbound lane and the Jackson Street overpass. Two other lanes have been shutdown for road work. There were no immediate reports of damage to cars and trucks on the freeway.
CalTrans was responding with an emergency repair crew, but there was no ETA for when repairs would be completed.
The CHP warned commuters to expect delays using the southbound lanes through Oakland and recommended to drivers to use alternate routes.
