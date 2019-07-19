Comments
ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An injury crash on northbound I-680 at the Sunol Grade in Alameda County has created a massive traffic jam Friday night, according to authorities.
At around 6 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert after the injury accident on northbound I-680 south of the Calaveras Road exit.
A motorcycle and a truck appeared to have been involved in the crash. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries. The left lanes were blocked by CHP and emergency vehicles responding to the crash.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
