PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint after a road rage argument Thursday morning.
Two men were driving north on Arboretum Road near the Stanford Shopping Center at 9:17 a.m. when they became involved in a road rage dispute, with the suspect suddenly throwing a cup of cold coffee into the victim’s car.
The victim pulled into the shopping center’s parking lot, and a woman ran out of the suspect’s stopped vehicle, according to police.
When the victim walked over to the suspect’s car to confront him, the suspect flashed a gun, police said. The victim backed away but the suspect got out of his car, walked to the victim’s car and stole his phone from inside the vehicle. The victim was not injured during the theft.
The suspect was last seen driving east on Sand Hill Road in a newer model black car, possibly a Toyota. He’s described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is tall, heavy set, and was wearing a red polo shirt with a Polo Ralph Lauren logo and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (650) 329-2413.
