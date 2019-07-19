  • KPIX 5Watch Now
MILPITAS (KPIX 5) – An hours-long standoff between Milpitas Police and a man suspected of attacking a woman with knife ended in the man’s arrest early Friday morning.

Police said the man assaulted the woman near East Calaveras Boulevard and Temple Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect then fled the scene to his apartment nearby.

Negotiators and the SWAT team were brought to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m., officers used flash bang grenades to get into the apartment. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police move in to arrest a man suspected in a knife attack following an hours-long standoff in Milpitas, July 19, 2019. (CBS)

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

