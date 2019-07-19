Comments
MILPITAS (KPIX 5) – An hours-long standoff between Milpitas Police and a man suspected of attacking a woman with knife ended in the man’s arrest early Friday morning.
Police said the man assaulted the woman near East Calaveras Boulevard and Temple Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect then fled the scene to his apartment nearby.
Negotiators and the SWAT team were brought to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m., officers used flash bang grenades to get into the apartment. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released the suspect’s name.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.
