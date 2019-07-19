WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Five types of Ragú pasta sauce sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain plastic fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.
The recalled sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8, with some cases shipped to retailers recently, according to Mizkan America, the U.S. subsidiary of Mizkan International, a global food manufacturer based in Japan. The company has not received any complaints or reports of injuries related to the recalled product, it added.
The company did not immediately return requests for comment as to how it determined the products might be tainted with plastic or which retailers received the jars being recalled. That said, Walmart was among the retailers that posted the recall.
