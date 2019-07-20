BAY POINT (KPIX) – Dozens of animals perished when a two-alarm vegetation fire destroyed a backyard chicken coop in Bay Point.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire that started around 1:30 pm Saturday, but could not save Maria Silva’s prized chickens and a rooster. She estimates as many as 30 animals were killed.

“I’m here every day with my husband and try to feed them, and finding out that one of my best roosters has died is devastating you know? I can’t save them all honestly,” said Silva.



Flames and thick smoke filled the air near 25 Mountain View Avenue Saturday.



The owners sprayed down what was left of their chicken coops, and carried out their charred remains. Silva says she had raised them for eggs, and took care of them as pets.



“Sad seeing all these fires happening out of nowhere, I never expected it to be near my home, nor my animals get hurt,” she said.



The fire tore through a few backyards and threated nearby apartments, but firefighters stopped it from advancing. It did not cause any major structural damage.



The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has not yet determined a cause.