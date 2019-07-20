Comments
CLAYTON (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded late Saturday afternoon to a fire near the Mitchell Canyon entrance to Mount Diablo State Park on the south edge of Clayton.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District got the first call about the fire at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, when smoke was seen near Mitchell Canyon Road and Diablo Downs Drive, near the Cemex quarry operation.
At 5:40 p.m., the fire had burned a 25-by-25-foot area. No further information was immediately available.
