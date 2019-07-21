  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Gas leak, San Jose Fire Department
First responders at Townsend Park in San Jose. (San Jose Fire Dept.)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department is reporting that its hazardous materials team found no significant readings on monitors in the area where a possible gas leak was reported at Townsend Park around noon Sunday.

Crews were securing the building where a gas swimming pool heater had operational issues, a department spokesman said, noting that residents had reported hearing a couple of explosions.

A check showed no issues with containers of pool chemicals, the spokesman said, and area evacuations have been lifted.

Roads in the area have been closed as a precaution but should reopen shortly, he said.

