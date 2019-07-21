



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — It was perfect weather Sunday for the community-wide “BBQ’ing While Black” cookout at Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Hundreds turned out for second edition of the event, which started last summer as a response to a viral video of a white woman (often dubbed “BBQ Becky”) calling 911 on a group of black men using a charcoal grill at the lake.

The video struck a nerve and protesters last year said they were tired of people calling police without real cause.

The woman in the video insisted she wasn’t racist. She said she just wanted the police to come because barbecuing with charcoal was against the rules in that particular area. She collapsed in tears once the officer finally arrived.

FOOTAGE FROM FIRST ‘BBQ’ING WHILE BLACK’: Thousands Protest In Oakland By ‘BBQing While Black’

Now, the event is meant to make a political statement about racism and gentrification.

“What started out as a response to racial injustice has quickly ballooned into a clarion call for love, community, and culture. BBQWB is about people of all races, genders, and places of origin coming together in the spirit of what we call the Real Oakland!” read the event’s Facebook description.

The all ages event had live music performances as well as plenty of local vendors.