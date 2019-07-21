Comments
MacArthur Tunnel on S.F. Park Presidio
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say nobody was hurt when a car caught fire inside San Francisco’s MacArthur Tunnel.
The 1,300-foot tunnel filled with thick smoke and was shut down Sunday afternoon.
Photos from the scene showed a black plume rising above the route in the Presidio area.
Officials eventually reopened the two northbound lanes and one southbound lane.
The right lane remained closed for sweeper and roadway inspection and was estimated to reopen between 4 and 5 p.m.
