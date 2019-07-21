CONCORD (CBS SF) — Concord police say a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Concord Boulevard and Lodato Way early Sunday morning.
Police say the motorcyclist, whose identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin, tried to pass a Toyota Prius on eastbound Concord Boulevard and collided with the car about 12:24 a.m. The rider was ejected and landed in the westbound lane of the street, where he was run over by a dark-colored pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are trying to identify and locate the pickup truck driver who left the scene. The Prius driver stopped and cooperated with investigators, police said.
The accident caused Concord Boulevard between Ayers Road and Kirker Pass Road to be closed for about three hours.
Anyone who many have witnessed the collision or have information about the case is asked to contact police at (025) 671-5880.
