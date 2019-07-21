SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A driver was killed and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when a Ford Expedition overturned Sunday morning on Highway 101 at Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael.
Around 3:40 a.m. the Expedition veered up an embankment “for unkown reasons,” causing it to roll over and ejecting both occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, said California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay. A light pole was toppled onto the freeway.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his identification is pending notification of next of kin. The female passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries.
The crash closed three lanes of the highway for a time but two lanes remained open.
