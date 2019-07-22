  • KPIX 5On Air

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Caltrain has reopened the northbound track at Mountain View at maximum authorized speed as of 8:25 p.m. Monday, following a fatal incident in which a train struck a person on the track at 7:48 p.m.

Mountain View police had been diverting motor traffic at Castro Street and Evelyn Avenue while the scene was under investigation.

The incident happened at 7:48 p.m., when a southbound train struck a person on the tracks near the Castro Street crossing in Mountain View.

It was the second fatality on Caltrain tracks on Monday.

A person was struck by a northbound train in Burlingame at 4:45 p.m.

No passengers reported injuries in either incident which were the eighth and ninth fatal strikes this year.

