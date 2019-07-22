NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire is battling a vegetation fire at Wragg Canyon Road and state Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa that has forced evacuations Monday afternoon.
The so-called Canyon Fire is located 16 miles east of St. Helena, according to Cal Fire. The fire broke out at around 2:12 p.m.
The Napa County Sheriff’s office tweeted that residents on the south side of Wragg Canyon Road on the 6500-7000 block were being evacuated.
Vegetation fire near Lake Berryessa. Evacuations underway on south side of Wragg Canyon 6500 – 7000 block.
— Napa Co. Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) July 22, 2019
Highway 128 was shut down by the fire as of around 2:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert!!
Vegetation fire near #lakeberryessa. SR-128 will be closed from Markley Cove to Wragg Canyon RD. Use alternate routes. @NapaRegister @SolanoSheriff @ChpSolano @CalFireNews @CaltransD4 @993thevine
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) July 22, 2019
Cal Fire reported that the fire had grown to 45 acres as of about 3:43 p.m.
#CanyonFire at Hwy 128 and Wragg Canyon Rd, east of St. Helena in Napa County is 45 acres. pic.twitter.com/VSyOFz8d03
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 22, 2019
