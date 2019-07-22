NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire is battling a vegetation fire at Wragg Canyon Road and state Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa that has forced evacuations Monday afternoon.

The so-called Canyon Fire is located 16 miles east of St. Helena, according to Cal Fire. The fire broke out at around 2:12 p.m.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office tweeted that residents on the south side of Wragg Canyon Road on the 6500-7000 block were being evacuated.

Vegetation fire near Lake Berryessa. Evacuations underway on south side of Wragg Canyon 6500 – 7000 block. — Napa Co. Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) July 22, 2019

Highway 128 was shut down by the fire as of around 2:30 p.m.

Cal Fire reported that the fire had grown to 45 acres as of about 3:43 p.m.