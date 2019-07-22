HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Hayward police stopped a car in Oakland Monday morning to arrest suspects in a theft from a Hayward mall, prompting lane closures on Interstate Highway 880.
Four people suspected of stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Southland Mall at 9:35 a.m. Monday were stopped by police on northbound Highway 880 just north of Hegenberger Road by the Coliseum in Oakland, according to Hayward police.
The suspects cooperated with police and arrests were made, but police did not specify how many.
Two lanes on Highway 880 were closed as a result of the stop, but have since been reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.
