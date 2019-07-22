LAKEPORT (CBS SF/AP) — A chain reaction crash triggered when mountain lion was fatally struck by a truck left nine people with injuries, Lake County authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened late Friday on State Route 29 near Kelseyville in Lake County.
Kelseyville resident Natividad Sanchez, 40, was driving northbound in a Ford F-150 when she struck the mountain lion just north of Kits Corner Store & Gas in the dark.
The CHP said Sanchez’s truck swerved out of control, sliding into the path of a Lexus RX300 sport utility vehicle.
Sanchez and two passengers — 52-yearold Ceniada Zuniga and Francisco Gaspar — all suffered major injuries and were airlifted to local hospitals. Four others suffered injuries ranging from moderate to minor and were transported by ambulance for treatment.
The mountain lion died from the injuries it suffered in the collision.
