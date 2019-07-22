Comments
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NAPA (CBS SF) — Here’s the rundown on the Oakland Raiders preseason camp:
- Dates — July 23 – Rookies report, July 26 – Veterans report, July 27 – First practice
- Location — Napa Valley Training Complex — 3425 Solano Ave, Napa
- Joint Practices — With the Los Angeles Rams on August 7-8
- Camp — Raiders will not have a single open practice for the public during training camp Preseason Schedule
- Aug 10 — Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Coliseum, 5 p.m
- Aug 15 — At Phoenix Cardinals, 5 p.m.
- Aug 22 — Green Bay Packers at Oakland Coliseum, 5 p.m.
- Aug 29 — At Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
