SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Here’s a training camp rundown for the San Francisco 49ers.
- Dates — Reporting date: July 26; First practice: July 27
- Location — SAP Performance Facility located next to Levi’s®️ Stadium
- Joint Practices — 49ers will visit the Denver Broncos training camp for two days of practice — August 16th and 17th
- Tickets — $5 donation fee to the 49ers Foundation — Click to buy preseason training camp tickets
- Aug 10 — Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium, 6 p.m.
- Aug 19 — At Denver, 5 p.m.
- Aug 24 — At Kansas City, 5 p.m.
- Aug 29 — San Diego Chargers at Levi’s Stadium, 7 p.m.
Preseason Schedule
