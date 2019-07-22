OAKLAND (CBS SF) — NBA players often fancy themselves as budding hip-hop stars. Some of the biggest names in the league have dropped singles or even albums.
Kevin Durant had ‘The Formula.’ Chris Webber rapped out “Gangsta! Gangsta! (How You Do It).’ Shaquille O’Neal got a platinum certification for his debut “Shaq Diesel.” And who will ever forget Kobe Bryant’s lead single “K.O.B.E.”
Now, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has gone viral with a duet with his young daughters, four-year-old Ryan and seven-year-old Riley, belting out a show tune in their car in what appears to initially been intended as an Carpool Karaoke-style Infiniti car ad.
The YouTube video has been viewed nearly four million times with mixed reviews on the rendition of “You’ll Be Back” from the musical “Hamilton.”
