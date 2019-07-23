Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area Rapid Transit said nesting pigeons are responsible for delaying escalator repairs at a station in San Francisco, for an entire month.
While an escalator at the 24th Street Mission station was closed for repairs, BART workers discovered this pigeon nesting in the machinery. The bird even laid two eggs.
Transit officials said federal law barred them from disturbing the nest. Crews then monitored the escalator and birds each day.
Last week, the hatchlings and mama pigeon flew away.
Repairs have resumed, officials said. Crews are on track to reopen the escalator next month.
