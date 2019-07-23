By Hoodline
Every (hot) dog has its day — July 17, to be specific.
If you’re at a loss for ideas to mark this all-American happening, Hoodline can help you ketchup. We crunched the numbers to find Oakland’s top hot dog destinations — the places that really cut the mustard — using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
1. Rosamunde Sausage Grill
Topping the list is Rosamunde Sausage Grill – Oakland. Located at 911 Washington St., Swans Marketplace (between 10th and Ninth streets) in Jack London Square, the beer bar, which offers hot dogs and more, is the highest-rated hot dog spot in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp.
2. Kasper’s Hot Dogs
Next up is the Dimond’s Kasper’s Hot Dogs, situated at 2551 MacArthur Blvd. (between Laguna and Wilson avenues). With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches and hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Park Burger
Glenview’s Park Burger, located at 4218 Park Blvd. (between Edgewood and Glenfield avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot dogs, burgers and salads four stars out of 398 reviews.
4. Happy Dogs
Happy Dogs, a breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot that offers hot dogs and more in Foothill Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10601 MacArthur Blvd. (between Myers Street and 106th Avenue) to see for yourself.
