By Hoodline

If you’ve got sandwiches on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest San Francisco eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some sandwiches.

Irving Subs

112 Waverly Place, Chinatown

Irving Subs is a deli and gluten-free spot, offering sandwiches and more.

The new location offers the same menu as the original Irving Subs in the Inner Sunset. Offerings include “Beat L.A.” (turkey, roast beef and farmhouse cheddar), “Goodfellas” (prosciutto, mild coppa, salami, provolone and pesto); and “Green Eggs & Ham” (hard-boiled eggs, avocado, Black Forest ham and pesto), along with vegetarian subs including the “Hey Ya” (smoked mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper). You can build your own sandwich, too, and substitute low-carb options for bread. There are salads as well.

With a five-star Yelp rating out seven reviews, Irving Subs has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kenny L., who reviewed Irving Subs on July 7, wrote, “Irving Subs recently opened in a small hole-in-a-wall setting nestled in the heart of Chinatown. There’s not too much when it comes to seating here, but the sandwiches here are worth it!”

Yelper Gerald C. noted, “I’ve been a customer of their Irving Street location for the past three-or-so years. Same fresh ingredients and great bread here. I was in the neighborhood and had to stop by for my usual. I don’t live in Chinatown, but I’m glad I have the option to pick up my favorite sandwich when I find myself out here.”

Irving Subs is open from 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on weekends.

Salty’s

748 Van Ness Ave., Tenderloi

Salty’s is a deli, coffee and tea spot, offering sandwiches and more.

Salty’s serves up subs such as the “Medi-Cal” (chicken, tahini, cucumber, tomato, arugula and pickled turnips on ciabatta bread) and “Bad-Ass Muffuletta” (salami, mortadella, ham, smoked Gruyere, provolone and olive salad on a seeded roll), or you can build your own sandwich. There’s also a breakfast sandwich, bagels, and coffee from Ritual, as well as hot chocolate.

With a five-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp, Salty’s has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Carolyn I., who reviewed Salty’s on July 11, wrote, “A sweet little family-run coffee shop. Every time I stop in, I’m greeted with a warm smile, fun conversation, and overall superb customer service. Their espresso drinks are top-notch.”

Yelper Adriana A. noted, “A hidden gem, small in size but big in flavor! We were walking by and the aroma of the coffee was so enticing that we had to have some. Once inside, the smell of fresh bread and pastries was too tempting to resist.”

Salty’s is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunda

The Boys’ Deli

315 Montgomery St., Suite E, Financial District

The Boys’ Deli is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and soups.

The second location of a business founded by two cousins in the Polk & Green Produce Market in Russian Hill, The Boys’ Deli serves up sandwiches such as “The Italian Wedding” (pesto and marinara sauces over rotisserie chicken with melted mozzarella) and “The Freak” (pastrami brisket, chipotle gouda cheese, bacon, honey mustard and siracha mayonnaise). You can also build your own sandwich or vegetarian plate. In addition, The Boys’ Deli offers a soup of the day and a full breakfast menu, including breakfast sandwiches and bagels.

The Boy’s Deli currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Laura L., who was one of the first users to visit The Boy’s Deli on March 10, wrote, “My sister and I went here and are in love. We consider ourselves to be harsh critics when it comes to sandwiches, especially of the deli variety, and this was one of our faves we’ve ever had.”

Yelper Ahmed H. wrote, “Not easy to find, but worth the hunt. … The sandwich are great and humongous and the soup was pretty good.”

The Boy’s Deli is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)