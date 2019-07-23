



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Dash cam video captured a rented Tesla blowing through a red light at O’Farrell and Taylor Streets on Sunday afternoon, hitting tourists Benjamin and Kelly Dean of Clovis moments later.

Benjamin died shortly after from his injuries and Kelly was critically injured.

The video also shows a Mini Cooper broadsiding the Tesla in the intersection, sending it sailing into the Deans. Both Benjamin and Kelly work for the Fresno County Department of Social Services. Benjamin is survived by three teenage sons, who also lost their mother only a year ago.

“Heartbreaking. I mean, my heart instantly dropped knowing that it was somebody just so close to home and that it’s people we know and people that are from here,” said Mackenzie O’Neill, the couple’s neighbor in Clovis.

21-year-old Kelsey Mariah Cambridge rented the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 24 hours earlier via the GetAround App. She is facing an infraction for running a red light as well as a misdemeanor for vehicular manslaughter.

KPIX 5 reporter and legal analyst Melissa Caen says it’s a matter of state law why Cambridge wasn’t booked into the San Francisco County Jail for Dean’s death.

“At the time, the police only had enough evidence to write this person up for a misdemeanor for vehicular homicide and you generally don’t take people downtown and book them into jail for something that is just a misdemeanor. That could change later, the DA could gather new facts and then charge a felony or a higher level misdemeanor, but at this point, the officer at the time didn’t feel like he had enough probable cause for something more,” said Caen.