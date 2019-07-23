



RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Police in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon offered a new clue as well as a reward in the death of a janitor who worked at KPIX 5.

56-year-old Miguel Ramirez was killed in May after he was struck by a stray bullet outside his Richmond home.

The gunfire came from an argument about 500 feet away. His family joined Richmond police officers at the news conference.

Police said a Dodge Durango was seen driving away from the scene. According to Richmond police, one person was brought in for questioning.

That person was arrested, but has since been released for lack of evidence.

The family is still heartbroken over their loss.

“My dad did not deserve to go that way. I still need him and I’m pretty sure my sisters need him too,” said tearful daughter Erica Ramirez. “I just hope that people help us out. If you saw or know anyone who knows who did it, please come forward.”

Richmond police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected gunman.

Anyone who has information in the case is asked to give Richmond police a call.