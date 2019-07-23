



LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) – A South Bay police officer who faced criticism after it was revealed that he severely beat a man while serving for another department has resigned.

Officer Jonathan Silva is leaving his post with the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department after video of the beating surfaced and residents expressed concerns about his hiring.

“I see a uniform, I see safety. I see a uniform, it stands for something. And if behind that uniform is someone who is hurting another human unjustly, I have a problem with it,” town resident Connie Whitcraft told KPIX 5 earlier this month.

While working for the San Jose State University Police Department in 2016, Silva beat a man in the library during an arrest. The man suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lungs.

Silva was fired from the SJSU police after an independent investigation found he used excessive force. He got back his badge after filling an appeal, but later resigned.

When news of the officer surfaced, the town manager released a statement which said in part, “For all officers … there is a thorough background investigation. Once hired, the town continues to invest in training.”

Meanwhile, the school has defended its decision to fire Silva.