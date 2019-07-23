By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to SoMa, called Sun & Moon, is located at 415 Brannan St., in the space formerly occupied by Koh Samui & The Monkey.
Sun & Moon serves up Thai classics, including fresh spring rolls, seafood soup and stir-fried noodles, along with street food fare such as braised beef in massaman curry. For those craving ramen, menu options include Tokyo tonkotsu, spicy miso and a vegan version.
As we previously reported, the restaurant’s new owners are Nutnicha Sirisoonthorn and Atthapon Inkhong, according to a liquor license application.
Sun & Moon has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Brian J., who reviewed the new spot on July 17, wrote, “Spectacular! They have elevated Thai street food to haute cuisine. … So many great choices on the menu.”
And Celine W. added, “Slightly pricey for a lunch spot so only four stars; however, the food is tasty. I ordered the pad see ew with chicken and it is delicious and flavorful and cooked to perfection. Everything coming out of the kitchen looks delicious.”
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sun & Moon is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)
