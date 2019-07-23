Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco appears to have been prompted by a road rage incident on Interstate Highway 280, according to police.
San Francisco police responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Orizaba Avenue in the city’s Oceanview neighborhood.
Multiple shots were fired from one car to another, and at least one shot struck the vehicle, police said. There were no injuries.
The suspects were still being sought as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The nature of the road rage incident on Interstate 280 was not immediately known.
