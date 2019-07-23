



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — One of two herding puppies stolen from a marsh in Point Pinole Regional Shoreline was recovered in Richmond, authorities said Tuesday.

The East Bay Regional Park District reported that one of the puppies was located by an alert citizen, who saw an unknown woman walking a puppy that matched the description of the stolen puppies near a business in Richmond.

Both of the puppies are black and white Border Collies, about 5-8 weeks old. The reporting citizen asked the woman about the puppy and she promptly fled and abandoned the puppy.

Police searched the area for the woman and the other puppy, but weren’t able to locate either of them.

The recovered puppy is safe and is in the process of being returned to its owner, police said. The owner is a herder and depends on the two dogs for

his livelihood.

Police are continuing their investigation and are actively searching for the second puppy and any potential suspects, including the unknown woman who fled the scene.

Anybody with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.