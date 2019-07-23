  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Arrests, Crime, Firearms, Oakland, Oakland Hills, Oakland police

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Police in the East Bay have arrested two suspects and recovered firearms after a Tuesday standoff in Oakland hills.

A stretch of Sanford Street near I-580 was blocked off as police gathered outside a home where a suspect –who was possibly armed — had barricaded himself inside.

The standoff started at about 3 p.m. Police tweeted that the two suspects were in custody shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police didn’t offer any additional information on the suspects beyond that they were wanted in connection with an active investigation.

Sanford Street has since reopened.

