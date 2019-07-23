OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Police in the East Bay have arrested two suspects and recovered firearms after a Tuesday standoff in Oakland hills.
A stretch of Sanford Street near I-580 was blocked off as police gathered outside a home where a suspect –who was possibly armed — had barricaded himself inside.
The standoff started at about 3 p.m. Police tweeted that the two suspects were in custody shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Oakland Police arrest 2 suspects and recover firearms in the area of Keller/Mountain and Sanford. Both suspects are wanted in connected with an active criminal investigation. We would like to thank the residence for their patience while we ensure the neighborhood is safe. pic.twitter.com/Ycu0dD32GG
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 24, 2019
Police didn’t offer any additional information on the suspects beyond that they were wanted in connection with an active investigation.
Sanford Street has since reopened.
You must log in to post a comment.