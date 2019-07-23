



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A host of new restaurants will add to the growing Mission Bay neighborhood after the Golden State Warriors move to the Chase Center this fall.

Dumpling Time will occupy a prime location in front of the arena at Thrive City. The ever-popular San Francisco restaurant has been an instant hit since it opened two years ago in the Design District. It’s known for fresh dumplings and a constant line out the door.

“As far as our branding goes it’ll give us a good appeal to the masses, hopefully everyone will see us on the telescapes, on TV,” said Edgar Agbayani, Culinary Director of Omakase Restaurant Group. “We would like to triple the team that we have now, we want to be ready for game day, we want to be ready for concert night.”

When it opens at the end of the year, it will more than double the size of its current operation.

Dumpling Time is just one of more than a dozen newly announced restaurants that will be open year-round at Thrive City outside the Chase Center.

“We wanted to have local restaurants. We didn’t want to have any chains at Thrive City. So we wanted to have a unique, diverse set of restaurants that represents the restaurant scene here in the Bay Area,” said Brandon Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer of the Warriors.

Construction is 95% complete at the Chase Center and at Thrive City. The Warriors say restaurants will open on a rolling basis over the course of a year.

It’s not just the team that will cross the bay when the Chase Center opens. Oakland’s Belly, known for organic Asian-Mexican fusion food and its dessert shop Sweet Belly, will have a prime spot at Thrive City.

“I work at UCSF, I’m a graduate student, and I think it will add a lot more life to the community,” said Bridget Kajs.

On Friday, Mission Bay will welcome iconic Australian craft brewery Little Creatures to the neighborhood, located across Oracle Park on Third Street. It will serve its signature beers and the restaurant will feature Australian and American classics.

“It wasn’t until we started to dive and look at the various areas that we could be in that we worked out that this really was becoming an entertainment hub,” said Luke Higgins, Director of Operations at Little Creatures.

This hub is already attracting more customers and more people to the area.

“It really affects the commute, but I think it’s just the price you pay for living in the city where you have access to all these amenities,” said Mission Bay resident Henry Fong.