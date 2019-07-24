SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) – An aggressive mother squirrel that has terrorized a neighborhood in Santa Cruz is on the lam after escaping the custody of animal rescuers.
The squirrel, who was named “Emily” by rescuers, was captured last week after attacking several people. It took fire crews and two rescue crews to get her out of a grapefruit tree, but Emily was able to escape the carrier she was in.
Volunteers are trying to coax her to come back to her newborns and rescuers with baby squirrel sounds.
“That’s one of the tactics we use. But when you’re working with wildlife, this kind of thing happens a lot,” said Amy Red Feather of Native Animal Rescue.
While the mother is nowhere to be found, volunteers are using squirrel formula to nurse her three babies around the clock.
The young squirrels will eventually be released back into the wild.
She is just another squirrely squirrel acting totally squirrelly!
