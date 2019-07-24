WATCH LIVE:Robert Mueller's testimony before House Intelligence Committee
LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) — The 64-acre Canyon Fire south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County is 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.

Residents of nine homes that were evacuated Monday returned home Tuesday afternoon, and state Highway 128 reopened. Cal Fire urged motorists to use caution on Highway 128 where fire equipment and personnel are still present.

The fire on Wragg Canyon Road and Highway 128 east of St. Helena was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday. No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries were reported, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

