BROADMOOR (CBS SF) — Police detained a suspect in an armed San Francisco carjacking Wednesday evening after ordering residents in San Mateo County to shelter-in-place, authorities said.

There was a large police presence searching for the suspect late into the night in the Broadmoor area. Police said they detained the suspect around 10:18 p.m.

Cancel the Shelter in Place!! We have detained the suspect! Thank you all for your cooperation! — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) July 25, 2019

The carjacking occurred Tuesday evening at the 800 block of Garfield Street, San Francisco police said. Officers located a male victim lying in the street, who said he was approached by two unknown male suspects while he was sitting in his car. The suspects struck him with a metal object and removed him from the vehicle.

The man’s wife tried to intervene and one of the suspects pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman and demanded her purse. The suspect then hit the wife, took the purse and both suspects then fled the area in the vehicle.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted the vehicle involved and tried to stop it. After a short pursuit, the two suspects fled out of the vehicle, police said. One was apprehended as police brought in a K-9 unit, but the other escaped, prompting the shelter-in-place and large police presence.

Police said in a Tweet Wednesday evening that the suspect is described as an African-American male with short, dreadlocks in his hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

North and southbound traffic on MacArthur Drive were closed off, as well as surrounding streets within the neighborhood, police said.

Other local agencies assisted with the search, including the San Jose Police Department, who sent a helicopter with night vision capabilities.