OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person struck by a train at BART’s Lake Merritt station in Oakland Wednesday evening closed the station for an hour and caused major delays, BART officials said.

BART initially tweeted about the emergency at about 5:30 p.m.

There is a delay developing at Lake Merritt in the Dublin / Pleasanton and Warm Springs directions due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 25, 2019

A few minutes later, the SF BART alert Twitter account posted that the station had been closed.

There is a station closure at Lake Merritt due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 25, 2019

The medical emergency is slowing service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Officials later updated that there was no direct service to Warm Springs from Richmond due to the emergency.

BART later confirmed that a person had been struck by a train at the station.

Shortly before 6 p.m., BART said emergency responders were at the Lake Merritt station.

First responders are now on scene at Lake Merritt station. Someone was hit by a train. We are awaiting word if we can run trains through the station on the opposite platform. Until then we have to turn trains back. — SFBART (@SFBART) July 25, 2019

BART said parallel service was being provided by AC Transit buses on bus lines 1, 14 and 62. AC Transit will accept BART tickets as fare during the service disruption.

The station reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to BART officials.

Lake Merritt station is now open. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 25, 2019

People commenting on the BART Twitter posts were saying that the train was stopped with no air or power between the West Oakland and Lake Merritt stations, but transit officials had not confirmed that fact.