OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person struck by a train at BART’s Lake Merritt station in Oakland Wednesday evening closed the station for an hour and caused major delays, BART officials said.

BART initially tweeted about the emergency at about 5:30 p.m.

A few minutes later, the SF BART alert Twitter account posted that the station had been closed.

The medical emergency is slowing service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Officials later updated that there was no direct service to Warm Springs from Richmond due to the emergency.

BART later confirmed that a person had been struck by a train at the station.

Shortly before 6 p.m., BART said emergency responders were at the Lake Merritt station.

BART said parallel service was being provided by AC Transit buses on bus lines 1, 14 and 62. AC Transit will accept BART tickets as fare during the service disruption.

The station reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to BART officials.

People commenting on the BART Twitter posts were saying that the train was stopped with no air or power between the West Oakland and Lake Merritt stations, but transit officials had not confirmed that fact.

