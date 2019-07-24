Filed Under:House committees, Obstruction, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia investigation, Testimony


WASHINGTON (CBS News) — “I’m not going to discuss that.” “I can’t answer that.” “I’m not certain I would adopt that characterization.” “That’s out of my purview.”

Mueller warned both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees his testimony would be “limited,” citing ongoing investigations and Justice Department policy. Over the course of more than six hours, he hewed closely to the findings in his report, resisting efforts to stray into areas of conjecture or speculation.

