WASHINGTON (CBS News) — “I’m not going to discuss that.” “I can’t answer that.” “I’m not certain I would adopt that characterization.” “That’s out of my purview.”
Former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before two House committees on Wednesday, ostensibly to discuss his report on Russian interference and potential obstruction of justice by the president. But he ended up doing much more listening than talking, frustrating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hoping to extract morsels of new information.
Mueller warned both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees his testimony would be “limited,” citing ongoing investigations and Justice Department policy. Over the course of more than six hours, he hewed closely to the findings in his report, resisting efforts to stray into areas of conjecture or speculation.
