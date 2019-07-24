PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — A man is suing the Palo Alto police department for allegedly violating his civil rights during an arrest last year.

Gustavo Alvarez claims the officers attacked him and unlawfully detained him in February of 2018.

The man’s attorney shared a home surveillance video with KPIX 5. He and his client maintain it shows officers using excessive force.

Attorney Cody Salfen says the officers acted like a mob. He wants the policemen involved with the incident fired and hopes the lawsuit will help reform the police department.

The home surveillance video started out with this officer trying to detain Alarvez for driving with a suspended license.

The officer apparently knew of Alarvez and his suspended license through previous contacts.

When the officer admitted he did not witness Alarvez drive the car, Alvarez ignored the officer and went into his mobile home.

The officer called for back-up officers, who upon arrival kicked in the door and pulled Alvarez out.

“They slammed him against the hood of his car. They punched him in the kidneys. They slammed him on the side of his face when Gustavo told his father to record the interaction,” said Salfen. “And once Gustavo was in handcuffs, they ripped off the hood of the car, Sgt. Benitez slammed him into the hood of the car again.”

Salfen says the impact caused Alvarez’s face to smack against the windshield, knocking loose a tooth.

In audio from the surveillance video, Alvarez is heard to say, “I’m bleeding.” One of the officers replies, “You’ll be bleeding a lot more before this is done.”

The attorney said in an audio recording taken by the officer’s camera, Sergeant Wayne Benitez bragged about using force to quickly contain a situation.

“See how much they behave when we put our foot down? We’re not gonna get s–t out here by these frickin’ low lifes,” Benitez says in the recording.

The attorney also claims the Sergeant mocked Alvarez for being gay.

Alvarez spent two weeks in jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license. Those charges were later dropped.

Now Alvarez has filed a federal lawsuit against the department and the officers.

“It’s very clear the Palo Alto Police Department, as a whole, suffers from a culture of violence, a culture of racism and a culture of homophobia,” said Salfen.

Despite the department’s policies that require supervisors to submit a use-of-force report, Benitez never filed such a form, according to Alvarez’s attorneys.

The Palo Alto City Manager declined to speak on the case because it’s an active lawsuit. He released a statement saying that city officials are investigating the misconduct allegation. If true, they will hold the officers accountable.