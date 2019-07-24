SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Investigators have determined that a Tesla involved in a collision that killed one pedestrian and critically injured the dead man’s wife was not on autopilot when it ran through a stop sign in downtown San Francisco, authorities said.
San Francisco police investigators said “preliminary information indicates that the ‘Auto Pilot Driver Assist’ feature on the Tesla vehicle … was not in operation at the time of the incident.”
Investigators were preparing search warrants and working with Tesla to obtain documentary evidence in the case.
“Investigators also removed a data storage device from the Tesla,” San Francisco police said in a news release. “The information contained in the device will be analyzed to help determine the actions and events that lead up to the collision.”
Benjamin and Kelly Dean of Clovis were visiting San Francisco at the time of the Sunday afternoon. They were struck at O’Farrell and Taylor Streets by a Tesla after it ran a red light and collided with a Mini Cooper.
Benjamin died shortly after from his injuries and Kelly was critically injured.
Both Benjamin and Kelly work for the Fresno County Department of Social Services. Benjamin is survived by three teenage sons, who also lost their mother only a year ago.
“Heartbreaking. I mean, my heart instantly dropped knowing that it was somebody just so close to home and that it’s people we know and people that are from here,” said Mackenzie O’Neill, the couple’s neighbor in Clovis.
21-year-old Kelsey Mariah Cambridge rented the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 24 hours earlier via the GetAround App. She is facing an infraction for running a red light as well as a misdemeanor for vehicular manslaughter.
