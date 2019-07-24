



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal judge in San Francisco said Wednesday that he expects to rule later in the day on whether to grant a preliminary injunction blocking a rule by the administration of President Donald Trump that severely restricts asylum applications.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar spoke at the end of an hour-long hearing on a lawsuit filed by the Berkeley-based East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and three other refugee assistance groups.

With few exceptions, the rule prohibits asylum applications at the southern border from people who passed through another country unless they sought and were refused asylum in the transit country.

Another federal judge in a separate case in Washington, D.C., declined on Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order.

The plaintiffs in the case before Tigar claim the rule violates federal immigration law as well as an administrative procedure law, and would exclude most asylum seekers fleeing persecution, including those from Central America.

U.S. Department of Justice attorney Scott Stewart argued the government was entitled to enact the rule to address a crisis of increased numbers of migrants seeking to enter the country at the Mexican border.

Tigar said he expects whichever side loses his ruling to appeal quickly.

