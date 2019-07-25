Filed Under:Adam Renfroe, Concord, Daniel Schrader, Fatal shooting, Homicide, Motel 6, Murder, Robert Brown


PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says one of two men wanted for killing a man at a motel in the East Bay has been arrested in South Dakota.

Authorities say 32-year-old Adam Renfroe was picked up at a residence in Pierre on Wednesday. He’s wanted in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Daniel Schrader at a Motel 6 in Concord on July 12. Officials did not immediately release a motive for the shooting.

Renfroe was taken to the Hughes County jail. He’s awaiting his initial court appearance and extradition proceedings to California.

Officials are still looking for 40-year-old Robert Brown, of Bay Point.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments