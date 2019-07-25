Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire Thursday night was quickly brought under control at an apartment building under construction in North Oakland, fire officials said.
The fire was first reported at 9:58 p.m. at Stanford Avenue and Occidental Street.
Battalion Chief Demond Simmons said no one was injured and the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
The fire is at least the third blaze at a residential building under construction in the Oakland-Emeryville area.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.