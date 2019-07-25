



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco supervisor wants to discourage dangerous driving and catch speeding drivers with cameras at key intersections in the city’s Tenderloin District.

Concern have been raised over two recent pedestrians death in the Tenderloin. It is only July and San Francisco has already logged 14 pedestrian deaths on city streets compared to a total of 19 in 2018.

Pedestrian advocates have asked for a state of emergency after Benjamin Dean of Clovis was killed Sunday at the corner of O’Farrell and Taylor streets. Walk SF is demanding change, including automated speed cameras in the city.

“Speed is the number one killer and we know that going 20 miles an hour, you’re likeliness of surviving a crash is 90 percent. But as your speed increases, your likeliness of survival just totally plummets,” said Walk SF’s Jodie Medeiros.

Thursday, the San Francisco Police Officers Association put their support behind the idea, releasing a statement that backed the concept.

“No one should feel they’re risking their lives simply by crossing the street….We welcome the opportunity to work with Mayor Breed and Supervisor Peskin on improving traffic safety for all San Franciscans, including the use of speed enforcement cameras,” said San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya.

It’s a policy shift that pleases District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

“The technology is there. And if we can get cars to slow down and have drivers know that if they speed they will get a ticket, people will be much safer. Lives will be saved. And I am absolutely delighted that the Police Officers Association has endorsed this concept,” Peskin told KPIX 5.

The proposal has been killed at the state Capitol in years past. It would require a special carve out in state law for San Francisco to even attempt a pilot program.

Assemblymember David Chiu was the author of that legislation. He said in a statement, “I welcome any and all support from San Francisco and throughout California to make this lifesaving policy a reality.”

“We know that police officers can’t be everywhere all the time, and we have such an influx of cars in our city. We want to make sure that all behaviors, all car drivers, are doing the right thing and proper behavior, and sometimes you just need technology to help get you there,” said Medeiros.