MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Mateo County have arrested a man on suspicion of sexually abusing juvenile boys at a Portola Valley recreation center where he worked as a swim team photographer, possibly dating as far back as the late 1980s.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, in January of 2019, deputies received information about multiple alleged sexual assaults that happened over the course of several years at the Ladera Recreation Center.

The information was given to San Mateo County Sheriff Office detectives, who conducted a thorough investigation.

During the investigation, multiple victims came forward and said they had been sexually assaulted by 47-year-old Menlo Park resident Randolph “Randy” Haldeman, who worked at the Ladera Recreation Center a the swim team photographer.

According to authorities, the incidents in question dated back as far as 1987, with the most recent happening four years ago. At the time of these incidents, the young male victims were between the ages of 8 to 13 years old. In addition, there were also incidents that took place at Haldeman’s home in unincorporated Menlo Park.

Haldeman was arrested at his residence on Thursday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Authorities believe there are potentially more victims who may have been abused by Haldeman. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who had contact with Haldeman, allowed him to be in contact with their children or think they might know of someone who was victimized to contact Detective Fava at 650-363-4192 (email: jfava@smcgov.org) or Detective Sergeant Cang at 650-363-4008 (email: jcang@smcgov.org).