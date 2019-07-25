SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — On the eve of training camp opening, the San Francisco 49ers Thursday signed top draft pick Nick Bosa and second round selection Deebo Samuel to four-year deals.

With the signings, the 49ers — who report to camp on Friday — now have all eight of the team’s 2019 draft picks under contract.

Bosa, a 6-4, 266-pound defensive end appeared in 30 games over three seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He registered 77 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.

During an injury-shortened junior season in 2018, Bosa collected 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in just three games.

In 2017, Bosa was named Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and an All-American by the American Football Coaches Association after appearing in 14 games and registering 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, a team-high 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

A 21-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Bosa attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pound wide receiver out of South Carolina, was selected by the 49ers in the second round with the 36th overall pick. He appeared in 30 games in five years with the Gamecocks, registering 148 receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns.

As a kick returner, he recorded 42 returns for 1,219 yards (29.0 average) and four touchdowns while also notching 25 rushing attempts for 154 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

As a senior, Samuel earned First-Team All-SEC honors after hauling in 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He also added 23 kickoff returns for 570 yards (24.8 average) and one touchdown.

A 23-year-old native of Inman, SC, Samuel attended Chapman High School.