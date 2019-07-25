Comments
Aerial view of Sweigert Fire burning in Santa Clara county. (Cal Fire Photo)
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A grass fire in unincorporated Santa Clara County was 65 percent contained at 80 acres as of Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday at 5551 Sweigert Road in the hills east of San Jose and Milpitas.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, and crews are currently on scene putting out hot spots.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said another update is expected Thursday evening.
