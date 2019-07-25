SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police want the driver involved in a dramatic early-morning crash into a hydrant that sent water spraying high into the air and injured a carload of teenage passengers to turn himself in and explain what happened.

The speeding silver Mazda was sheared in half from the crash early Thursday, authorities said.

San Francisco police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at 1:13 a.m. near Third St. and Carroll Ave. Investigators said it appeared that speed played a role in the crash. After striking the fire hydrant, the car ended up in two pieces and the driver left the scene, police said.

“Call the investigator and, if you know what happened, tell us,” said SFPD Cpt. Troy Dangerfield.

Four people inside the Mazda were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The youngest, believed to be 15, is still at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with broken bones.

Cpt. Dangerfield said it is likely the driver is also hurt, given the level of injury everyone else in the car sustained. He wants the driver to talk to investigators.

“Sometimes people get themselves in a situation and they just don’t know what to do. And sometimes they just decide to go away,” Cpt. Dangerfield said. “But you have a responsibility when you are the driver of a car. And, in this case, thank God no one got killed. So don’t make it worse by just not coming in.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.